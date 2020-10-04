Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 44,766 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,766 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 29.51 and a quick ratio of 29.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day moving average of $102.61. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $127.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

