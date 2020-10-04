PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 60.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,092 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CTS by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,894,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,039,000 after purchasing an additional 114,845 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 37.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 99,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after acquiring an additional 72,980 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTS opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $722.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.80. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.93 million. CTS had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.25%. CTS’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTS. ValuEngine cut shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

