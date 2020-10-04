Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 10,851 Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,851 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Pluralsight worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PS. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,705,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Pluralsight by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082,219 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pluralsight during the 1st quarter worth $11,838,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Pluralsight by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,342,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,225,000 after acquiring an additional 801,523 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pluralsight by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,113,000 after acquiring an additional 756,777 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

NASDAQ PS opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Pluralsight Inc has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Pluralsight’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $145,862.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 30,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $626,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,632 shares in the company, valued at $242,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,203 shares of company stock worth $2,066,702 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

