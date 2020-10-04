Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,733 Shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of RMR Group worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

RMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of RMR Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.07.

RMR stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. RMR Group Inc has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.23.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $138.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that RMR Group Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

