Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.52 Million Holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 810.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,199,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Match Group worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,378,000 after purchasing an additional 44,206 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 118.3% in the second quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 105,130 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 569,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $44,673,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 576,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,146,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 40,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $3,776,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 666,541 shares of company stock valued at $67,821,773. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $111.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average of $91.43. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 486.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.16. Match Group Inc has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

