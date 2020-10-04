Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,482 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Mueller Water Products worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 99.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 24,506 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 37.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 47.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 537,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 173,512 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 777,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 123,635 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $286,704.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,719 shares in the company, valued at $863,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

