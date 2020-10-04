Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.63 Million Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,723 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,104,000 after buying an additional 49,311 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 49.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 51.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

WABC opened at $54.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.67. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.14.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

WABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

