Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 560,521 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 43.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 720,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 560,521 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 58.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 109.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 90,927 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 49.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 259,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Steelcase by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 89,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,176.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCS shares. Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Steelcase has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $818.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.67 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

