Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 98,677 Shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,677 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of MEDNAX worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MEDNAX by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE MD opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. MEDNAX Inc has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $28.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

