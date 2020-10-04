Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,292 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Editas Medicine worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 40.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDIT opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41. Editas Medicine Inc has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 46.57% and a negative net margin of 404.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 361.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $72,440.16. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $96,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,178.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock worth $522,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

