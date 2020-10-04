Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of Silk Road Medical worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 684,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,537,000 after acquiring an additional 264,304 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,635,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,092,000.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $441,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $910,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,633.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,837 shares of company stock worth $5,916,761. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 1.83. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $72.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 15.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

