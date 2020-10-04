SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 33.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,240,000 after buying an additional 550,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SkyWest by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,149,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,106,000 after purchasing an additional 121,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SkyWest by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,998,000 after purchasing an additional 129,266 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 197.3% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,410,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,015,000 after purchasing an additional 936,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 39,916 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $31.71 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on SkyWest from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

