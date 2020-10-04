Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the second quarter worth $7,702,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,552,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 53,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

CORE stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Core-Mark’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

In related news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,136.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

