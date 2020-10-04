Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Pagerduty worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Pagerduty in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at $42,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pagerduty by 93.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Pagerduty by 101.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Pagerduty stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. Pagerduty Inc has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $593,774.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,462,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,650,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $1,257,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,654 shares of company stock worth $9,203,659 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Pagerduty in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Pagerduty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

