AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,133 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $324.85 million, a PE ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.