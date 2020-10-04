Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 25.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 25.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 17,198 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 30,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 2,400 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $98,736.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,736. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NXRT opened at $45.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.75. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 62.17% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXRT. Raymond James upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

