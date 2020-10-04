Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,875 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Echostar worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Echostar by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Echostar by 144.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Echostar by 4.8% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Echostar by 42.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SATS opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. Echostar Co. has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $45.15.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.65 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Echostar Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SATS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Echostar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

