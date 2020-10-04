Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 39,009 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,009 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,540,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,677,000 after buying an additional 118,811 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,003,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,152,000 after purchasing an additional 168,281 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $850.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.28.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRA shares. Bank of America lowered ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

