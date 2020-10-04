Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,884 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Badger Meter worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 26.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMI opened at $66.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.65. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $70.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,308 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,788.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $95,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

