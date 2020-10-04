Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,082,948 Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,471,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082,948 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.90% of Community Health Systems worth $10,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 803.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at $379,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CYH opened at $4.44 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $531.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

