AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,297 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 966.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXP. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $999,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.38. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.