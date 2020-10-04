Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,365 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Eaton Vance worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EV. ValuEngine downgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

EV opened at $39.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

