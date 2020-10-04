Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Editas Medicine worth $11,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EDIT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at $870,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after buying an additional 37,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $27.07 on Friday. Editas Medicine Inc has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 361.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $72,440.16. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,178.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $522,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.