Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Glaukos worth $10,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,267,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,210,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GKOS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. Glaukos Corp has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

