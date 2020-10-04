Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.53 Million Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,959 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Perdoceo Education worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,507,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 549.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $844.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $19.85.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $789,718.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $258,630.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,764.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

