AQR Capital Management LLC Has $488,000 Stock Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,115 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Cooper-Standard worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 52.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 60,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,991 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 370,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $241.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.45. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $39.32.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($6.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.06) by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.30%.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

