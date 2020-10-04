QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of QCR worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 186,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $28.21 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $44.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QCR from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

