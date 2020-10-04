AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 172,806 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SunCoke Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 1,124.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 229,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 210,659 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. State Street Corp raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 172,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 73,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. SunCoke Energy Inc has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SXC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

