AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 172,806 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SunCoke Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 1,124.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 229,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 210,659 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. State Street Corp raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 172,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 73,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. SunCoke Energy Inc has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24.
SXC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.
SunCoke Energy Company Profile
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
