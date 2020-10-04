69,996 Shares in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 69,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Duluth at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Duluth by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Duluth by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duluth by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 45,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Duluth by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Duluth by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

