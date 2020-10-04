AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,035 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Arch Coal worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 669,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 31,565 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 52.3% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 499,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 171,706 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 4,430.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 418,890 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 30.9% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 399,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 124.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 337,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the period.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Arch Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arch Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. Arch Coal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $89.42. The stock has a market cap of $678.57 million, a P/E ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.22) by ($0.04). Arch Coal had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $319.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Coal Inc will post -10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

