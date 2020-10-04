Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Atreca worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 142.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 772.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 122,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 80,874 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 398,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,177.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,831. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $736,046. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCEL shares. BidaskClub raised Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atreca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $489.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -0.22. Atreca has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

