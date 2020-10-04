California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $675,000 in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Quotient at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,052,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,055 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 599,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 243,255 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 411,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 151,907 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

QTNT opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. Quotient Limited has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The firm has a market cap of $452.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.40.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Quotient in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,911,764 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $12,374,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

