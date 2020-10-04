AQR Capital Management LLC Has $532,000 Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at $580,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 830.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 125,994 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,918,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,293.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $143,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,750 shares of company stock worth $1,743,475. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.30 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

