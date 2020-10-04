3,752 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,752 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 345.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 116.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 139.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

MSTR stock opened at $146.46 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $176.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.53.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $110.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.23 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.33%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

