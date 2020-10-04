Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 32.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

HOPE stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.63. Hope Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

