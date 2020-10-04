AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. FMR LLC increased its position in Potlatchdeltic by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,485 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Potlatchdeltic by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 681,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after purchasing an additional 440,088 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,479,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Potlatchdeltic by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 172,155 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Potlatchdeltic by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 163,378 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCH stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 168.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.13.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

