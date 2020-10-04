AQR Capital Management LLC Has $549,000 Stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

NYSE:VGR opened at $10.01 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VGR shares. ValuEngine raised Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 25,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,032 shares in the company, valued at $30,335,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III bought 7,500 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $70,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 226,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,572.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $701,750 over the last 90 days. 9.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.