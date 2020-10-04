Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.22% of Knoll worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Knoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Knoll by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Knoll by 14.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Knoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Knoll in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Knoll news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,411 shares in the company, valued at $437,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KNL opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Knoll Inc has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $665.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.88.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Knoll had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Knoll’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

