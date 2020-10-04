Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the second quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the second quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the second quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the second quarter worth $66,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSG stock opened at $150.73 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Co has a one year low of $182.47 and a one year high of $316.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -146.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

