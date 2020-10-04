Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $8,763,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 416,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 113,380 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 132,994 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 80,441 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,390,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 65,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

USM stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Cellular Corp has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.87 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, COO Jay Ellison sold 29,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $1,066,669.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

