Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.32% of Cytosorbents worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 699,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 228,050 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 111,713 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTSO opened at $7.86 on Friday. Cytosorbents Corp has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $339.24 million, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 122.99%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents Corp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CTSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

