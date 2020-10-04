J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Sidoti

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price objective lifted by Sidoti from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

JCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of J2 Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of J2 Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.75.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $70.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.79 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in J2 Global by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

