Brokerages Anticipate Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.26. Tenneco posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Tenneco’s revenue was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEN shares. ValuEngine lowered Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

TEN opened at $7.55 on Thursday. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58.

In other Tenneco news, Director Thomas C. Freyman acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Usitalo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,099.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 217.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 70,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 92.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

