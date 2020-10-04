Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $10.13 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 174.25% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 114.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 135.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 60.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 39,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

