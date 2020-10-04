Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $1.37 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,565,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,471,000 after buying an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,254.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,263.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,023.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.27, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $969.00 to $1,282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,155.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

