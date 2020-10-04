Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $1.37 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $2,130,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3,628.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $894,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.76.

NYSE:AAP opened at $155.50 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.49.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

