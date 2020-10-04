Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 7,000 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in McKesson by 34.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 16.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in McKesson by 49.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 822,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,237,000 after purchasing an additional 131,783 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.79.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $146.98 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $172.18. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

