12,198 Shares in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 788.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.40.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $1,384,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,190,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,911,892.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,803 shares of company stock worth $5,462,420. 41.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDGL stock opened at $116.52 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.45 and its 200 day moving average is $100.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

