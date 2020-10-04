Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 87,900 Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,402 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.33% of SM Energy worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $175.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 5.46. SM Energy Co has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.50 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.17%.

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SM Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

