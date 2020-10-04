American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 20.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the second quarter worth about $604,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 14.4% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 222,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $51,560.31. Also, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 369,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,946,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,916. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $29.16 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $431.57 million, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.75.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $82.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.50 million. Equities analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

APEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

